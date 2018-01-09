Registration Now Open For Las Cruces Spring 2018 Neighborhood Leadership Academy

Residents interested in learning more about the City of Las Cruces, how it works and what it offers through services and programs will have a first-hand opportunity with the 2018 Spring Semester of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) that starts in February and ends in May. The academy is an initiative by the City Council and City Manager Stuart C. Ed that is focused on providing greater interaction and engagement with City government.

Anyone who lives in the city limits and is 18 years of age is eligible to apply to the academy. Applications are available on the City’s website at www.las-cruces.org and search “Neighborhood Leadership Academy,” or by stopping by at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., at the Office of the City Manager.

The Academy is free but space is limited to the first 35 people who enroll. Participants must be 18 years or older, must live within the city limits of Las Cruces, and must complete the application process. Participants who successfully finish the program will receive a certificate of graduation at the end of the program. The first class for the spring semester begins on Feb. 7, 2018 and will end on May 23, 2018 with graduation. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at different facilities through the community.

The Neighborhood Leadership Academy is part of the 2017-2022 Strategic Plan adopted by the City Council in 2017. The mission of NLA is to provide improved knowledge of City government to residents so they can become effective neighborhood advocates and community leaders. Through weekly workshops of presentations and scheduled field trips, participants receive first-hand information about government operations, the scope of services and programs offered by the City and the appropriate way to bring about change within their neighborhoods.

This program is designed to:

Be informative, interactive and engaging to provide a positive experience for residents,

Help community members better understand how their City government operates and how they can work with their City government to preserve and improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods, and

Provide additional opportunity for City staff and residents to coordinate.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Anyone who has questions or needs assistance should contact Jamey Rickman through email at jrickman@las-cruces.org or by phone at 575/541-2192.