Republicans Propose Fix For New Mexico State Budget

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans in the New Mexico House of Representatives want to use money from pensions and construction projects to shore up state spending and resolve a budget crisis.

GOP House minority leader Nate Gentry on Tuesday announced a plan to restore vetoed funding to the Legislature and state universities for the coming fiscal year by suspending capital outlay projects.

The proposal also would claw back retirement funds set aside for the state's unsalaried legislators to help bridge a projected $70 million deficit.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez has called a special legislative session next week to resolve a feud with the Democratic-led Legislature over how to solve the state's budget crisis. Martinez is signaling support for a House Republican plan that slightly increases spending on student aid and a university cancer center.