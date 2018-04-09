Responsible Alcohol Consumption Summit Planned For NMSU Las Cruces

Fred Martino speaks with Dr. Satya Rao and Ruben Marquez of New Mexico State University's College of Health and Social Services regarding the Responsible Alcohol Consumption Summit on April 18 at NMSU.

On Wednesday, April 18, Aggies Winning Choices (AWC) will host the Responsible Alcohol Consumption Summit (RACS). The event will be held at the NMSU Domenici Building, Room 109 (Yates Auditorium), from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. The Summit will include individual presentations and expert panel discussions focusing on alcohol research, prevention and interventions, and policies that impact our communities.

The Summit aims to provide thoughtful and engaging discussions on issues related to alcohol use and abuse that affect community residents and NMSU students.

You may register for the event at this link.