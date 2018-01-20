Reward Offered For Infomation Regarding Human Remains Found In Las Cruces

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers has increased its reward to $2,000 for anyone who has information that can help identify the human remains found Dec. 10 in an undeveloped area near Rinconada Boulevard.

In December, LCPD released photos of several pieces of evidence found near the remains. Investigators hope someone will recognize the items collected that, in turn, will help identify the remains. The items include five pieces of jewelry, the label from a coat and a pair of sunglasses. Investigators are also releasing the image of a small piece of paper with the hopes someone might recognize the handwriting.

The human remains were found by a hiker at about 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, in an undeveloped area off Rinconada Boulevard. The remains were sent to the New Mexico medical investigator’s office but have yet to be identified. Investigators still do not know the gender or approximate age of the individual.

Investigators are not sure if foul play was involved or how long the remains had been in the area that’s west of the intersection of Rinconada and Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

Anyone with information that can help identify any of the evidence is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at1-800-222-8477. Individuals can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers number.

The Crime Stoppers number is operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.

Information from Las Cruces Police