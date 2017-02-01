Santa Fe Mayor Gets More Security After Sanctuary Debate

Four police officers stood guard outside the Santa Fe mayor's office during a recent meet-and-greet, a measure officials say was taken largely in response to one unhappy individual.

The New Mexican reports that city spokesman Matt Ross says Mayor Javier Gonzales had more security during Tuesday's event in part because of the "tone and tenor" of one person's interactions with Gonzales in person and by email and phone. Ross says the person is unhappy with Santa Fe's decision to be a sanctuary city.

President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities, which direct police to ignore a person's immigration status if the person is not suspected of a crime.

Gonzales has become a high-profile spokesman for such policies since Trump's election.

