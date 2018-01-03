Secretary of State Toulouse Oliver Statement on President Trump’s Election Commission Dissolving

SANTA FE –New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver today released the following statement regarding the news that President Donald Trump has dissolved the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity:

“President Trump’s false claims of rampant voter fraud have been categorically debunked by election officials so I’m pleased to see this commission dissolved. President Trump’s voter suppression Trojan Horse is finally dead. It’s now time to refocus on real threats to election integrity like foreign interference and cybersecurity.

“This is a victory for the integrity and privacy of New Mexico voters. From its inception, President Trump’s election commission never demonstrated that the collected data would be used for lawful purposes, how voters’ personal data would be secured, or how comparing insufficient data would produce any meaningful conclusions.

“As New Mexico’s Chief Election Official, I will continue working closely with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and other federal and State agencies to improve election security in New Mexico while protecting the privacy rights of all voters. I’m hopeful that DHS will continue to address issues around election security in a nonpartisan and fair fashion.