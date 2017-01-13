Silver City Recognized As A "True Western Town To Know"

Thousands of great towns can be found in the American West—ones that exemplify the spirit and dedication of the pioneers who built and developed them. Every February for the past 12 years, True West has honored the best of the best Western towns with their annual top ten True Western Towns. The editorial staff of True West also honors Western towns in three additional categories: “Towns to Know,” “Towns to Watch,” and “Where History Lives.”

In True West Magazine’s February 2017 issue, out on newsstands on January 3, 2017, the editorial staff recommends the following “Towns to Know” for their exceptional dedication to preservation, heritage and Old West tourism.

True Western Towns to Know in 2017:

· Buffalo, Wyoming

· Dodge City, Kansas

· Florence, Arizona

· Lubbock, Texas

· The Dalles, Oregon

· Silver City, New Mexico

“These Western ‘Towns to Know’ all honor the past and celebrate the present,” explains True West Executive Editor Bob Boze Bell. “In doing those things, these towns have a very bright future—and deserve to be visited by all folks who treasure the Old West.”

This is the twelfth year True West has presented this annual award. Editors base their selection on criteria demonstrating how each town has preserved its history through old buildings, museums and other institutions, events, and promotions of historic resources.

True West magazine is in its 65th year of leading the way in presenting the true stories of Old West adventure, history, culture and preservation. For subscriptions and more information, visit TWMag.com or call 888-687-1881.