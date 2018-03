Time now for the Silver City Report with Edmundo Resendez and Silver City Press and Independent reporter, Christine Steele. This week, Silver City schools have approved for a position of chief coordinator but don’t have the funds to pay for it, a March for Our Lives protest was held this Saturday, and Gila Regional Medical Center is being shopped around.

Silver City Report for 3/28/18

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.