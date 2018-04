Time now for the Silver City Report with Edmundo Resendez and Silver City Press and Independent reporter, Ben Fischer. This week, a local non-profit that serves people with developmental disabilities is closing, Fort Bayard is getting AmeriCorps volunteers to come and clean it up, an update on the upcoming election, and Tour of the Gila is this week.

Silver City Report for 4/18/18

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.