Solid Waste Authority: Recycling Is Strong In Las Cruces

In 2016 Las Cruces recycled 7,000 tons of metal (aluminum, tin and steel cans), office paper, newspaper, chipboard and cardboard, and plastics (0-7). That’s an increase from 6,800 tons recycled in 2015, and is attributed to population growth, an increase in the number of businesses that recycle, and Las Cruces Public Schools participating in recycling.

“When kids learn about recycling, the whole family learns,” laughs Tarkeysha Burton, recycling coordinator for the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA). “There’s your 8-year-old asking, ‘Mommy why are you throwing that away? It’s recyclable!’”

The two most important things to remember today about recycling:

1) Recyclables dropped in the blue bin must be clean and dry – no trash;

2) Recycle ONLY the items listed on the sticker on top of your blue bin.

Six years ago – on Earth Day 2011 – residential curbside recycling became a reality in Las Cruces thanks to a powerful citizen effort to make it easy and convenient for every home. More than 30,000 homes received the brand new bright blue bins. What could be easier than dropping clean and dry recyclables right into the blue bin parked at your house?

Access to recycling became a quality of life issue over the years; cities offering curbside recycling are considered well-informed and environmentally friendly.

“The whole curbside recycling movement began with citizens wanting to recycle for all the right reasons,” says Burton.

The “right reasons” include growing awareness that careless tossing of valuable and reuable materials into a trash container result in permanent burial in Corralitos Regional Landfill.

Recycling reduces greenhouse emissions by decreasing the destruction of forests to produce paper from virgin material, and lessens the destruction of lands across the globe in mining more and more materials, when already mined metals could be reused, instead of thrown away once the soda, green beans or dog food are consumed.

”In 2017 we expect a continued upward trend in our recycling in Las Cruces,” notes Burton. We’re on the right track with our recycling; Las Cruces is doing well, and in 2017 we can do even better!

Green Connections is submitted by the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA), managing solid waste, recyclables, and fighting illegal dumping for residents and businesses in the City of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County. You can reach the SCSWA at (575) 528-3800 or visit www.scswa.com

The column is featured in The Las Cruces Bulletin.