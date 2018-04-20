State Agency Wants More New Mexicans To Consider Being Organ Donors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division and New Mexico Donor Services are pushing for more residents to consider becoming organ donors.

The Motor Vehicle Division said Thursday that it signed up more than 46,000 new organ donors in 2017.

Throughout April, Motor Vehicle Division offices around the state have been displaying posters encouraging people to register as organ donors. Clerks also are talking to customers about the choice to become organ donors.

According to state officials, more than 750 New Mexicans at any given time are awaiting organ transplants that could include kidney, heart, liver, lung, pancreas and intestine transplants.

They also say 146 lives were saved in 2016 by the generosity of 56 New Mexican organ donors.