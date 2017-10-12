State Police: Offender Left State Facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are looking for a young man who left a state facility for juvenile offenders.

The State Police say 20-year-old Gustavo Alvarado was last seen leaving the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center in a white Chevrolet Suburban with silver rims, dark tinted windows, and unknown registration.

Alvarado is described as 5-foot-6 and 225 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The State Police say he was convicted of a violent felony offense as a juvenile, may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

He has ties to the Las Cruces area.