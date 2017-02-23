Storytellers of Las Cruces Honor their Founder - Jennie George Curry

An interview with Storydancer Terry Alvarez, and Captain Jeff Porter of Storytellers of Las Cruces.

Las Cruces, NM - Preserving cultural heritage, moral teachings and the history of our ancestors are some of the many benefits of storytelling for present and future generations. When Jennie George Curry founded “Storytellers of Las Cruces” in 1927, she also believed that storytelling was a “service to the community,” and that “stories should be told anywhere and everywhere, to anyone and everyone.”

On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with members of Storytellers of Las Cruces, Story Dancer Terry Alvarez and Captain Jeff Porter, to talk about the upcoming Annual Jennie Curry Story Fest, Saturday, February 25th, from 2 to 3:30 pm, at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, Roadrunner Room, 200 E. Picacho Ave. in Las Cruces. Admission is FREE to everyone; children will also receive a free book coupon from Coas Books. For more information, visit Storytellers of Las Cruces on Facebook; and www.coasbooks.com.