Students And Faculty From Las Cruces Medical School To Meet With New Mexico Legislators In Santa Fe

A group of students and faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine (BCOM) will visit the New Mexico State Capitol in Santa Fe on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

The entire class of 161 first-year medical students is expected to attend, along with faculty and staff from the school. The group of approximately 180 people will wear their white coats as they meet with legislators and are recognized on the floor. The visit is intended to demonstrate to state legislators the commitment of BCOM and its students to addressing the health care issues in New Mexico.

This visit is a result of the efforts of House Majority Whip Representative Doreen Ybarra Gallegos and Senate President Pro Tempore Mary Kay Papen who are sponsoring the legislation for the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Day at The Roundhouse.

MORE ABOUT BCOM:

Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is one of the nation’s newest medical colleges. It was established in 2013 and opened its doors to the first class of medical students in August 2016. The school is expected to service approximately 600 medical students by 2020. BCOM has a mission to improve the number and quality of health professionals across the southwestern United States and northern Mexico by increasing the size and diversity of the physician workforce. BCOM is student-centered, utilizing the most advanced technologies and learning methods to assure student- and professional-practice success in all fields of medicine, from primary care to subspecialties.

BCOM Website: www.bcomnm.org