Sun Bowl Stadium In El Paso To Get Major Renovation

EL PASO, TEXAS – UTEP President Diana Natalicio, Director of Athletics Jim Senter and GECU President and CEO Crystal Long unveiled a vision for the future of Sun Bowl Stadium in a press conference on Friday at the Larry K. Durham Sports Center.

The project will bring spectacular, widespread enhancements to the 55-year-old iconic venue – from a new press box and Sky Lounge to the introduction of the GECU Terrace. Other components of the Sun Bowl project include a renovated concourse with modernized fan amenities, restrooms and ADA capabilities.

“The planned renovation of Sun Bowl Stadium is a key step in our continued campus transformation that enhances the overall experience of our students, faculty, staff and visitors,” President Natalicio said. “We are grateful for the collaboration and support of our longtime community partner GECU as we begin modernizing this iconic facility that serves not only the UTEP campus but the entire region.”

“One of the most beautiful stadiums in college football will become even more breathtaking,” Senter said. “We thank GECU for their partnership, their commitment and their investment in helping get this project underway.”

Located directly beneath the press box, the GECU Terrace will feature club seats, loge boxes and outdoor cantinas. GECU Terrace will be a collaborative place for families to gather year-round to support UTEP, and will also impact the lives of community members through GECU’s financial education and free tax preparation initiatives. It is targeted for completion in 2019, along with the all-new press box and Sky Lounge, which will replace the existing Captain’s Club.

“We’re excited to unveil the GECU Terrace,” Long said. “As a proud partner with UTEP, we work together and share the common goal of improving lives for generations to come.”

For more information, visit www.utep.edu/sunbowlproject