Teen Sentenced To 25 years For Albuquerque Killing

The teenager accused of shooting and killing an Albuquerque homeowner during a night of mobbing has been ordered to serve 25 years in prison.

A judge sentenced 18-year-old Jeremiah King for the 2015 murder of Steven Gerecke during a court hearing Wednesday. Many of Gerecke's family and friends were in the courtroom.

King had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in December in which he admitted to first-degree murder and several other charges.

Police said King and five other teens attacked the 60-year-old Gerecke in the driveway of his home in northeast Albuquerque. The popular bartender was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Court documents say the teens had been stealing from several cars and homes in the neighborhood before King shot and killed Gerecke.

