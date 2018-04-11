Texas Company Announces Upcoming Launch At Spaceport America

Spaceport America, the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport and EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc., a developer of reusable space launch vehicles based in Caddo Mills, Texas, has announced "significant progress towards launch of their newest vehicle SARGE."

A press release from Spaceport America noted a special time for the launch: "The date and time target was selected in honor of Astronaut Alan B. Shepard, Jr’s Suborbital Mercury Redstone 3 launch on May 5, 1961 @ 09:34AM."

The release continued, "EXOS has completed the design, test and build of their latest launch vehicle, received their FAA launch license and completed their final integration and test hovering their rocket like it’s a 'lunar lander'"

About EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc.

EXOS is a leading developer of reusable space launch vehicles and is based in Caddo Mills, Texas. EXOS provides affordable, repeatable, and reliable commercial spaceflight with accelerated turnaround. Our payload customers are those who want to “fly now,” rather than a year from now, need minutes of micro G time, and prompt access to their payload. EXOS is booking payloads now on its SARGE vehicle and has SPACE available… or, If you are interested in Wet Leasing a SARGE vehicle for an extended research campaign, contact us for more details via the contact us link at http://www.exosaero.com/. Exos is planning the JAGUARreusable first stage Orbital launcher testing to commence by 2020.

About Spaceport America

Spaceport America is the first purpose-built commercial spaceport in the world. The FAA-licensed launch complex, situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico, has a rocket friendly environment of 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace, low population density, a 12,000-foot spaceway, and 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. Some of the most respected companies in the commercial space industry are customers at Spaceport America: Virgin Galactic, United Launch Alliance, Boeing, UP Aerospace, EnergeticX Pipeline2Space and EXOS Aerospace. Visithttp://spaceportamerica.com for more information.