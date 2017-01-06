Thermal camera technology ensures water flow in Las Cruces

When you think of water flowing into your home or business, you may not immediately recognize the important role power has in getting the water to you. There is an electrical panel - a motor control center - associated with every system that runs a pump.

In a constant effort to care for customers, Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) is always on the lookout for improvements to preventative maintenance procedures. Most recently two thermal imaging cameras were added to the tool box carried by Water Control Technicians, to catch any potential electrical malfunctions before they happen.

Eric J. Quiz, LCU water control systems technician, explains, “There are clues at the beginning of a malfunction that we cannot see with our bare eyes. The thermal cameras alert us to abnormal heat spots in the electrical system – any areas that are operating at higher than optimal temperatures. The cameras ‘see’ the heat, and we can respond to an issue, identify and replace electrical controls, before it affects the system.”

This ensures that wells and booster stations do not fail due to electrical breakdowns. “The thermal imaging cameras have already paid off in alerting the technicians of potential problems,” says Adrienne Widmer, LCU Water Section administrator. “As a Utility, we continue to try and provide our operators, who are experts in their profession, with the tools that help them be successful for the Utility and ultimately benefit our customers.”

Suzanne Michaels provides this content on behalf of Las Cruces Utilities

You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents.