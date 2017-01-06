Third Chamber Music Series Event Features Acclaimed Pianist

Silver City, NM – The ongoing President’s Chamber Music Series event continues to bring acclaimed musicians to Light Hall Theater and will feature pianist Awadagin Pratt on Tuesday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m. on the Western New Mexico University campus.

The event is $15 per person and will include a piano quintet playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto #4 Op. 58 in G Major and Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F minor Op. 34.

The performance will be the inaugural event for the university’s new Steinway Model B piano housed in Light Hall.

Pratt has played recitals throughout the country including performances at the Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, the White House, and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. His orchestral performances include appearances with the New York Philharmonic and the Minnesota Orchestra.

Internationally, Pratt has toured Japan four times and performed in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Israel, Colombia and South Africa.

Pratt is currently Professor of Piano and Chairman of the Piano Department at the College of Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. He is the Artistic Director of the World Piano Competition in Cincinnati as well as the Artistic Director of the Art of the Piano Festival.

The event is sponsored by the WNMU Office of Cultural Affairs, James Edd Hughs/Edward Jones Investments, and the Western Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL). Tickets can be purchased online: http://wnmu.edu/culture

