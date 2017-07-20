Trump Administration Promises More Terrorizing Immigration Raids

Commentary: The Hill reported that the Trump administration plans to use federal law enforcement agents in a campaign against American cities and counties who have challenged the Trump Administration’s mass deportation agenda. ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan laid out a plan to send hundreds of ICE agents to so-called “sanctuary cities” across the nation in what appears to be an un unprecedented show of force by the federal government. As the article said:

“The 30-year immigration agency veteran also said he has gotten a green light to hire 10,000 new immigration agents, who will work to arrest illegal criminals sheltered in sanctuary cities and elsewhere.”

With 1.65 million undocumented immigrants across the state, Texas is home to thesecond highest undocumented population in the country, according to Pew Research Center. Austin, Texas has already been a target to these terrorizing tactics which led to the rounding up of 51 immigrants, 28 of whom had no criminal record at all.

Bob Libal, Executive Director of Grassroots Leadership, said, "ICE has once again threatened to terrorize our community with raids and mass deportations. But our community stands united against these divisive and dehumanizing efforts, and we will fight back. All people of good conscience must step up and say no to these threats. Officials at every level of government should rethink their relationship to an agency that has consistently lied about its operations and used its power to inflict harm on our communities."

Mario Carrillo, State Director of America’s Voice Texas, said, “Acting Director Homan’s latest threats against the immigrant community only reinforce President Trump’s anti-immigrant and anti-American agenda of mass-deportation and detention. To threaten cities that are committed to protecting all of their residents, regardless of their immigration status, is cowardly and wrong. Now is not the time to waver or stand down. We urge all cities and localities to continue pushing for policies that protect immigrants and keep their communities safer, while not falling for the demagoguery of acting Director Homan and the Trump administration.”