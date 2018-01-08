Udall, Heinrich Announce $10.7 Million In Grants To Help NM End Homelessness

Commentary: WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich welcomed $10.7 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development grants to help New Mexico families, veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness. The grants will go to programs in communities across the state, including three new organizations.
"Everyone deserves a quality place to call home, and this funding is particularly welcome news during the harsh winter months. These grants will help families and veterans experiencing homelessness throughout New Mexico get back on their feet," Udall said. "These community-based programs are key to meeting the unique needs of the people they serve. They are making real progress in working to end the cycle of homelessness by helping New Mexicans in need find a safe place to live, either by providing rental assistance, supportive housing or temporary shelters. Our goal is to end homelessness permanently, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue fighting to ensure funding these effective housing programs remains a top priority."
"Stable housing is the foundation for economic security. These important grants will fund efforts to end homelessness in communities across New Mexico and give individuals the opportunity to get back on their feet,” said Heinrich. “I’m proud to support local organizations across New Mexico that are at the forefront of efforts to connect youth, families, and veterans experiencing homelessness with emergency shelter, lifesaving services, and pathways toward permanent housing. I will continue fighting for the resources our state needs to combat homelessness and strengthen our communities.”
Below is a list of grant recipients by county:
BERNALILLO COUNTY
Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. / AHCH Coordinated Assessment
Renewal
$71,140
Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. / Supportive Housing
Renewal
$127,641
Barrett Foundation, Inc. / Milagro Permanent Supportive Housing (Albuquerque)
Renewal
$92,028
Bernalillo County / Renee's Project
Renewal
$49,832
Catholic Charities / Partners in Housing
Albuquerque
Renewal
$284,170
Catholic Charities / Partners in Housing Services
Albuquerque
Renewal
$52,350
Catholic Charities / Proyecto La Luz RRH
Albuquerque
Renewal
$228,401
Catholic Charities / Sandoval La Luz RRH
Albuquerque
Renewal
$207,223
City of Albuquerque / Albuquerque CoC Planning Project
Planning
$168,858
City of Albuquerque / CLNkids Rapid ReHousing Project
Renewal
$217,983
City of Albuquerque / Rapid ReHousing - City of Albuquerque
Renewal
$867,485
City of Albuquerque / Rental Assistance - AHCH/SMHC
Renewal
$1,427,548
City of Albuquerque / Rental Assistance - TLS
Renewal
$428,285
City of Albuquerque / Transitional Housing - City of Albuquerque
Renewal
$138,982
Crossroads for Women (formerly Human Rights Advocacy) / Crossroads Chronic 2017
Albuquerque
Renewal
$144,508
Crossroads for Women (formerly Human Rights Advocacy) / Crossroads Non-Chronic 2017
Albuquerque
Renewal
$240,627
Hospitality Center / Dual Diagnosis Outreach
Albuquerque
Renewal
$92,700
St. Martin's Hospitality Center / Welcome Home
Albuquerque
Renewal
$93,880
Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Downtown @ 700 2nd
Albuquerque
Renewal
$70,510
Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Casita Bonita
Albuquerque
New
$513,027
Therapeutic Living Services, Inc. / Frank Gray House
Albuquerque
Renewal
$157,383
Therapeutic Living Services, Inc. / Mesa House
Albuquerque
Renewal
$109,233
Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Chuska Permanent Supportive Housing
Albuquerque
Renewal
$64,062
SANTA FE COUNTY
New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / Albuquerque Coordinated Assessment System 2017
Santa Fe
Renewal
$25,000
Casa Milagro Inc. / Supportive Housing Program
Santa Fe
Renewal
$101, 810
City of Santa Fe / Siringo Senior Permanent Housing Program
Renewal
$44,772
New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / Balance of State Coordinated Assessment 2017
Santa Fe
Renewal
$55,786
New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM HMIS (1) 2017
Santa Fe
Renewal
$163,714
New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM-501 BoS Planning Application 2017
Santa Fe
Planning
148,219
Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corporation / Casa Cerrillos Permanent Housing for Disabled Homeless 2017
Santa Fe
New
$167,850
Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corporation / Sonrisa Family Supportive Living Program 2017
Santa Fe
Renewal
$64,403
Santa Fe Community Housing Trust / CoC Renewal FY2017
Santa Fe
Renewal
$155,477
The Life Link / Life Link Eastern New Mexico
Santa Fe
Renewal
$179,902
The Life Link / Life Link La Luz PRA
Santa Fe
Renewal
$231,815
The Life Link / Life Link S+C AB
Santa Fe
Renewal
$702,571
Youth Shelters and Family Services / Rapid Rehousing for Homeless Youth in Santa Fe
Renewal
$148,829
City of Santa Fe / Housing Trust Sites renewal FY2017
Santa Fe
Renewal
$144,592
DOÑA ANA COUNTY
Abode Inc / Abode Permanent Housing Project
Las Cruces
Renewal
$53,915
La Casa, Inc. / La Casa Rapid Rehousing
Las Cruces
Renewal
$125,273
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Community Housing Connection I
Las Cruces
Renewal
$294,328
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Coordinated Assessment SSO
Las Cruces
Renewal
$93,090
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Rapid Rehousing Program
Las Cruces
Renewal
$111,701
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Rapid Rehousing Program II
Las Cruces
Renewal
$114,380
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Sue's House Permanent Housing for Chronically Homeless Women
Las Cruces
Renewal
$51,765
TAOS COUNTY
Community Against Violence, Inc. / Community Against Violence DV/SA Housing Project
Taos
Renewal
$139,702
DreamTree Project, Inc. / Casitas Transitional Living Program
Taos
Renewal
$109,425
DreamTree Project, Inc. / Taos Rehousing
Taos
Renewal
$115,856
SANDOVAL COUNTY
County of Sandoval / Sandoval County Permanent Supportive Housing B 2017
Bernalillo
Renewal
$100,389
County of Sandoval / Sandoval County Permenent Supportive Housing A 2017
Bernalillo
Renewal
$191,151
SOCORRO COUNTY
El Camino Real Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care I (2017)
Socorro
Renewal
$181,096
El Camino Real Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care II (2017)
Socorro
Renewal
$93,116
GRANT COUNTY
El Refugio, Inc. / Rapid Re-housing 2017
Silver City
Renewal
$56,852
El Refugio, Inc. / Transitional Housing Project 2016
Silver City
Renewal
$65,725
SAN JUAN COUNTY
People Assisting the Homeless / PATH PSH 2016
Farmington
Renewal
$44,640
San Juan County Partnership / SJCP-PSH
Farmington
Renewal
$122,389
San Juan County Partnership / SJPartnership PH
Farmington
Renewal
$121,859
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY
Samaritan House Inc / Samaritan House - Permanent Housing
Las Vegas
Renewal
$123,094
VALENCIA COUNTY
Valencia Shelter Services for Victims of Domestic Violence / La Vida Nueva
Los Lunas
Renewal
$113,510
Valencia Shelter Services for Victims of Domestic Violence / La Vida Nueva Expansion
Los Lunas
New
$122,507