Udall, Heinrich Announce $10.7 Million In Grants To Help NM End Homelessness

Commentary: WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich welcomed $10.7 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development grants to help New Mexico families, veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness. The grants will go to programs in communities across the state, including three new organizations.

"Everyone deserves a quality place to call home, and this funding is particularly welcome news during the harsh winter months. These grants will help families and veterans experiencing homelessness throughout New Mexico get back on their feet," Udall said. "These community-based programs are key to meeting the unique needs of the people they serve. They are making real progress in working to end the cycle of homelessness by helping New Mexicans in need find a safe place to live, either by providing rental assistance, supportive housing or temporary shelters. Our goal is to end homelessness permanently, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue fighting to ensure funding these effective housing programs remains a top priority."

"Stable housing is the foundation for economic security. These important grants will fund efforts to end homelessness in communities across New Mexico and give individuals the opportunity to get back on their feet,” said Heinrich. “I’m proud to support local organizations across New Mexico that are at the forefront of efforts to connect youth, families, and veterans experiencing homelessness with emergency shelter, lifesaving services, and pathways toward permanent housing. I will continue fighting for the resources our state needs to combat homelessness and strengthen our communities.”

Below is a list of grant recipients by county:

BERNALILLO COUNTY

Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. / AHCH Coordinated Assessment

Renewal

$71,140

Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. / Supportive Housing

Renewal

$127,641

Barrett Foundation, Inc. / Milagro Permanent Supportive Housing (Albuquerque)

Renewal

$92,028

Bernalillo County / Renee's Project

Renewal

$49,832

Catholic Charities / Partners in Housing

Albuquerque

Renewal

$284,170

Catholic Charities / Partners in Housing Services

Albuquerque

Renewal

$52,350

Catholic Charities / Proyecto La Luz RRH

Albuquerque

Renewal

$228,401

Catholic Charities / Sandoval La Luz RRH

Albuquerque

Renewal

$207,223

City of Albuquerque / Albuquerque CoC Planning Project

Planning

$168,858

City of Albuquerque / CLNkids Rapid ReHousing Project

Renewal

$217,983

City of Albuquerque / Rapid ReHousing - City of Albuquerque

Renewal

$867,485

City of Albuquerque / Rental Assistance - AHCH/SMHC

Renewal

$1,427,548

City of Albuquerque / Rental Assistance - TLS

Renewal

$428,285

City of Albuquerque / Transitional Housing - City of Albuquerque

Renewal

$138,982

Crossroads for Women (formerly Human Rights Advocacy) / Crossroads Chronic 2017

Albuquerque

Renewal

$144,508

Crossroads for Women (formerly Human Rights Advocacy) / Crossroads Non-Chronic 2017

Albuquerque

Renewal

$240,627

Hospitality Center / Dual Diagnosis Outreach

Albuquerque

Renewal

$92,700

St. Martin's Hospitality Center / Welcome Home

Albuquerque

Renewal

$93,880

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Downtown @ 700 2nd

Albuquerque

Renewal

$70,510

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Casita Bonita

Albuquerque

New

$513,027

Therapeutic Living Services, Inc. / Frank Gray House

Albuquerque

Renewal

$157,383

Therapeutic Living Services, Inc. / Mesa House

Albuquerque

Renewal

$109,233

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Chuska Permanent Supportive Housing

Albuquerque

Renewal

$64,062

SANTA FE COUNTY

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / Albuquerque Coordinated Assessment System 2017

Santa Fe

Renewal

$25,000

Casa Milagro Inc. / Supportive Housing Program

Santa Fe

Renewal

$101, 810

City of Santa Fe / Siringo Senior Permanent Housing Program

Renewal

$44,772

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / Balance of State Coordinated Assessment 2017

Santa Fe

Renewal

$55,786

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM HMIS (1) 2017

Santa Fe

Renewal

$163,714

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM-501 BoS Planning Application 2017

Santa Fe

Planning

148,219

Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corporation / Casa Cerrillos Permanent Housing for Disabled Homeless 2017

Santa Fe

New

$167,850

Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corporation / Sonrisa Family Supportive Living Program 2017

Santa Fe

Renewal

$64,403

Santa Fe Community Housing Trust / CoC Renewal FY2017

Santa Fe

Renewal

$155,477

The Life Link / Life Link Eastern New Mexico

Santa Fe

Renewal

$179,902

The Life Link / Life Link La Luz PRA

Santa Fe

Renewal

$231,815

The Life Link / Life Link S+C AB

Santa Fe

Renewal

$702,571

Youth Shelters and Family Services / Rapid Rehousing for Homeless Youth in Santa Fe

Renewal

$148,829

City of Santa Fe / Housing Trust Sites renewal FY2017

Santa Fe

Renewal

$144,592

DOÑA ANA COUNTY

Abode Inc / Abode Permanent Housing Project

Las Cruces

Renewal

$53,915

La Casa, Inc. / La Casa Rapid Rehousing

Las Cruces

Renewal

$125,273

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Community Housing Connection I

Las Cruces

Renewal

$294,328

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Coordinated Assessment SSO

Las Cruces

Renewal

$93,090

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Rapid Rehousing Program

Las Cruces

Renewal

$111,701

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Rapid Rehousing Program II

Las Cruces

Renewal

$114,380

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Sue's House Permanent Housing for Chronically Homeless Women

Las Cruces

Renewal

$51,765

TAOS COUNTY

Community Against Violence, Inc. / Community Against Violence DV/SA Housing Project

Taos

Renewal

$139,702

DreamTree Project, Inc. / Casitas Transitional Living Program

Taos

Renewal

$109,425

DreamTree Project, Inc. / Taos Rehousing

Taos

Renewal

$115,856

SANDOVAL COUNTY

County of Sandoval / Sandoval County Permanent Supportive Housing B 2017

Bernalillo

Renewal

$100,389

County of Sandoval / Sandoval County Permenent Supportive Housing A 2017

Bernalillo

Renewal

$191,151

SOCORRO COUNTY

El Camino Real Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care I (2017)

Socorro

Renewal

$181,096

El Camino Real Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care II (2017)

Socorro

Renewal

$93,116

GRANT COUNTY

El Refugio, Inc. / Rapid Re-housing 2017

Silver City

Renewal

$56,852

El Refugio, Inc. / Transitional Housing Project 2016

Silver City

Renewal

$65,725

SAN JUAN COUNTY

People Assisting the Homeless / PATH PSH 2016

Farmington

Renewal

$44,640

San Juan County Partnership / SJCP-PSH

Farmington

Renewal

$122,389

San Juan County Partnership / SJPartnership PH

Farmington

Renewal

$121,859

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY

Samaritan House Inc / Samaritan House - Permanent Housing

Las Vegas

Renewal

$123,094

VALENCIA COUNTY

Valencia Shelter Services for Victims of Domestic Violence / La Vida Nueva

Los Lunas

Renewal

$113,510

Valencia Shelter Services for Victims of Domestic Violence / La Vida Nueva Expansion

Los Lunas

New

$122,507