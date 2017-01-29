Udall: Trump Executive Order Is "Shameful"

Commentary: WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tom Udall released the following statement on President Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants to the U.S. from several majority Muslim nations:

"President Trump's anti-muslim, anti-immigrant executive order is shameful, and it is an affront to our history and our values. Beyond its moral repugnance, I believe there are serious constitutional problems with this new Trump policy. The United States has always led by example on the world stage, unapologetically standing for freedom and human rights. Turning our backs on desperate refugees and essentially imposing a ban on Muslim immigration projects weakness, not strength. This order not only betrays who we are as nation, but it will make us less safe — fueling anti-American sentiment and potentially inspiring violence. I am glad to see that a U.S. District Court judge in New York has blocked this unconstitutional order, and I will work tirelessly until this dark chapter of our history is closed and the order is reversed. There is no religious test for the American dream.

"Further, on Monday the United States Senate will vote to cut off debate on President Trump's nominee to be Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson. The Senate — Democrats and Republicans — should refuse to confirm him until he answers whether he supports this policy and its negative impacts on our world standing. If Republicans object to President Trump's order, they need to back their words with action and halt proceedings on Mr. Tillerson's nomination until these concerns are addressed.”