Univ Of New Mexico Reinstates Men's And Women's Ski Programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has reinstated its men's and women's ski programs just one month after announcing they were being dropped due to rising costs and impending budget cuts.

UNM's Board of Regents voted Thursday to overturn the athletic department's recommendation to cut the ski programs Following an outpouring of support from students and the skiing community.

School officials say the ski team will be reinstated for the 2017-2018 season.

They say donations from supporters will supplement a somewhat-reduced athletic department budget for the ski team.

The ski team is one of only two UNM athletic programs to ever earn an NCAA title, winning the Division 1 championship in 2004.