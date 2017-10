LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Police says a man is hospitalized after being shot and wounded by a Lordsburg police officer after the man fired at a police vehicle.

State Police Lt. Elizabeth Armijo says the shooting occurred Friday as officers responding to a domestic disturbance tried to speak with 34-year-old Winston Ford, who had a pistol in his waistband.

Ford is reported in stable condition.

No additional information was released.