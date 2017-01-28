VA Building New Outpatient Clinic In Las Cruces

Work to build a new health care clinic for veterans in southern New Mexico is underway.

The Las Cruces Sun-News (https://goo.gl/a9zuDw ) reports that a Feb. 10 groundbreaking is scheduled for the Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Las Cruces.

Director Michael L. Amaral of the El Paso Veterans Affairs Healthcare System says site preparation has begun, setting the stage for start of actual construction of the new facility.

Members of the state's congressional delegation have advocated for a new facility to replace the current facility with a larger one that could provide more services.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.