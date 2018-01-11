VIDEO: Heinrich Takes To Senate Floor To Urge Republicans To Pass Bipartisan Dream Act

Commentary: Following his speech on the Senate Floor Wednesday, U.S. Senator Heinrich (D-N.M.) met with a group of Dreamers from New Mexico in his office in Washington, D.C. to discuss the importance of passing the Dream Act. Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children, are vital members of communities across New Mexico and contribute to the state’s economy.

The Dreamers shared with the senator how the fear and uncertainty as a result of the Trump Administration ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has negatively impacted their lives and what would be lost if they lose their status and can no longer work, go to school, contribute to their communities and care for their families.

“Dreamers are the future of a great America. Every day, these talented young people add to the strength of our economy and the vitality of our nation,” said Heinrich. “Congress absolutely must pass the Dream Act without delay. I will be fighting every step of the way and I encourage everyone to do the same. Now is the time to act.”

Among the Dreamers Senator Heinrich met with Wednesday, were an undergraduate student at UNM, a licensed mental health therapist providing much needed services to at-risk youth and families, an early childhood educator, a student pursuing a computer engineering degree at New Mexico Tech, and a nursing student. Also present at the meeting was Ivonne Orozco-Acosta, an Albuquerque resident and teacher who was just named New Mexico's 2018 Teacher of the Year. They each had a profound story to tell.

Senator Heinrich shared his commitment to passing the Dream Act. He has been a leading advocate for Dreamers in New Mexico and has called on Republicans in Congress to pass the bipartisan Dream Act without delay. As the Ranking Member of the Joint Economic Committee, Senator Heinrich has been highlighting the significant economic contributions Dreamers make to their communities. The Committee Democrats recently released two reports: DACA by the Numbers and Ending DACA Will Hurt Rural Economies and Communities.