Always Dreaming Wins The 143rd Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, was able to pull ahead of Lookin at Lucky in the slop, to win the 143rd Kentucky Derby. The Battle of Midway finished third.

The victory gives trainer Todd Pletcher his second Derby win, and the thoroughbred's owners a $1,635,800 first-place prize from a $2 million total purse.

Churchill Downs ushers in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, to kickoff the first race of the Triple Crown horse racing championship.

