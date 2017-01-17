WNMU Writers Recognized With Book Awards

Silver City, NM – The New Mexico Book Co-Op has recognized two Western New Mexico University professors whose writing work landed them in the organization’s annual book award listing.

The 2016 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards list is comprised of published authors from the two neighboring states recognized in several categories ranging from Anthropology to Young Readers. JJ Amaworo Wilson was awarded in the fiction category for his title Damnificados by PM Press.

Damnificados is Wilson’s first novel published in January of 2016. Damnificados has been widely acclaimed with mentions as a top ten book by Oprah Magazine and the number one pick by Bookriot’s list of books to read. Wilson is the current Writer-In-Residence at Western New Mexico University.

Loosely based on the real-life occupation of a half-completed skyscraper in Venezuela known as the Tower of David, Damnificados includes incorporates elements of magical realism including avenging wolves.

Sharman Apt Russell is a longtime professor at WNMU. Her title Knocking on Heaven’s Door was awarded in the science fiction and fantasy category. An award-winning author of numerous essays, short stories and books, Russell’s latest book has also been recognized by the Arizona Authors Association with an award in fiction.

Knocking on Heaven’s Door takes place in the 23rd century, where humans live in a utopia, hunting and gathering in tribal bands, reunited with prehistoric animals and connected to each other with solar-powered laptops. The book is published by Yucca Publishing.

http://jjawilson.wordpress.com/

http://sharmanaptrussell.com

