Woman Jailed For Slamming Into Las Cruces Patrol Vehicles

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A woman is in custody after she allegedly rammed her car into two Las Cruces patrol vehicles, injuring two officers.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jasmine Allen, who was on probation, was booked Friday on multiple charges including battery on an officer and resisting an officer.

Police say an officer spoke with her while she was in a car in a hotel parking lot. Allen then put the car in reverse, hitting the officer's vehicle.

Investigators say the officer tried to detain Allen when she then accelerated the car, dragging him a short distance.

Her Mazda sedan then hit a second patrol vehicle. The collision injured the officer driving that unit.

Allen fled the scene but was apprehended hiding near a residence.

It was not immediately known if she had an attorney.