Writers, activists to kick off NMSU’s 2018 Pride Season

Pride Season at New Mexico State University kicks off Monday, Jan. 29, with a discussion by Che Gossett, a transgender writer and activist of color from Rutgers University, who will discuss gender, sexuality and race.

On Feb. 2 Kavi Ade, a transgender spoken word poet of color, will perform his work on the events of violence perpetuated against the black-trans-queer body.

“Che is a collaborative event with Gender and Sexuality Studies and marks an important move by our departments to bring matters of transgender identity into the classroom,” Zooey Pook, director of NMSU’s LGBT+ Programs said. “And Kavi is being cosponsored by the Black Student Association and Black Programs and will help kick off Black History Month. It’s hugely important that our departments are working together on this to show the intersections of our identities.”

Pook said the events being held during pride season are a great opportunity for members of the university and the community to learn more about the LGBT+ community and to participate in events that celebrate diversity.

“We have led a revolution at NMSU to celebrate and include our transgender students with initiatives like Preferred Name and Inclusive Housing. By bringing Kavi and Che, we continue to highlight the myriad of diversity in our transgender population,” Pook said. “These events are illustrating our commitment to the richness of our diverse community. All of our students, faculty and staff at NMSU should feel represented.”

Both events are free and will be held in the Corbett Center Auditorium. For more information, contact the LGBT+ Programs at 575-646-7031

Following is a list of all Pride Season events:

Tuesday, March 27 (7 p.m.)

Pride Season Drag Show

Corbett Ballroom

Wednesday, April 18 (1 p.m.)

Alianza of New Mexico

Free HIV testing and information session on safe sex

Corbett Center Aggie Underground

Tuesday, April 19 (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Pride season lunch

Free lunch by Sodexo and music by Mike Maven of the Young Pandas

Corbett Outdoor Patio

Friday, May 4 (6 to 8 p.m.)

Rainbow Graduation

NMSU Golf Club House

Please contact LGBT+ Program for information on tickets

Information from NMSU