Yes, This Is A War Against Democracy And The Working Class

Commentary: Right now everyone in America should be thinking seriously about what they want this nation to become. In talking with family and friends about the 45th presidency whose catch phrase is "Make American Great Again", clearly the administration's usage of "great" does not match ours.

This nation we love was founded because of its abundance of natural resources. Those riches led to "colonialism" which began the plundering of those resources.

America still has vast resources. How should those resources be used, to allow uncontrolled mining, drilling, privatizing "America's Best Idea", national parks, monuments and wildlife areas? Make polluters less accountable and richer? Gut the EPA? Doing so, as everyone should know, will not make "America Great Again", make "America the Beautiful" nor protect its "spacious skies".

A great country is capable, at the same time, of possessing a healthy economy AND a healthy population if every citizen and corporation accepts that we all must contribute.

Certainly I am suggesting the very wealthy should be taxed at higher rates. I am suggesting that tax lawyers who funnel income into offshore nontaxable accounts should be charged with criminal offenses. Companies and individuals who practice tax dodging are unpatriotic and do not deserve the infrastructure of roads, utilities, power transmission, law and fire protection or any of the other services tax dollars support.

The Preamble to the Constitution states its purpose is to "form a more perfect Union" . . . and "promote the General Welfare". (Is health care part of our "General Welfare"?) Americans are anxious about the direction taken by this administration. With every day offering proof of Russian interference in our election and in other nations' elections, democracy is under attack.

We are truly in a class war and the war is against democracy and the working classes.

Ronald L. Cauthon

Las Cruces