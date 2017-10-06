KRWG
Related Program: 
Your Weekend Pulse

Your Weekend Pulse!

By KRWG News And Partners 12 minutes ago

Time now for Your Weekend Pulse! your guide to what is happening in our area this weekend with Alexia Severnson, Pulse Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Edmundo Resendez. This weekend, the 17th Annual Jazz Happening in Mesilla, the 7th Annual Cultural Bazaar, two new plays: Breakneck Julius Caesar and Breakneck Hamlet at the Black Box Theatre, and St. Luke’s Country Fair.  

